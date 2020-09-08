Former UFC fighter Nick Diaz (26-9) has been a highly discussed topic in the MMA community in recent days. Diaz has been rumored to prepare a comeback to MMA and ultimately to the UFC. Per his manager, Diaz is looking at early 2021 to make his return.

This grabbed the attention of MMA fans but a few fighters also took notice of the news. Darren Till (18-3) in particular showed to be very excited at the idea of fighting Diaz.

If @nickdiaz209 wants to come back & scrap, who’s the biggest star, fight & best fight for him outside the Middleweight champ.? Fucking me that’s who… 🦍 — D (@darrentill2) September 7, 2020

Till is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker and would certainly like to bounce back. Although there have been rumors linking him to Jack Hermansson, it looks like Till would like to welcome Diaz back to the UFC.

One of the main hurdles to this fight assuming Diaz does come back is the weight. Although Nate Diaz’s last fight was at middleweight against Anderson Silva, he is a natural welterweight. Diaz seems more likely to look for a fight at 170lbs.

Nick Diaz has a storied career, he was the StrikeForce welterweight champion and a former UFC title challenger. He holds wins over the likes of Robbie Lawler, BJ Penn, and Takanori Gomi. He has accomplished a lot in his MMA career and even inspired his younger brother Nate. But many are concerned about the level at which Diaz would return as he is now 37 years old.

There haven’t been any rumors about the UFC being in negotiation with Nick Diaz.