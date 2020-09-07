No matter what is going on in the sport, it seems that fans are always interested in seeing if Nick Diaz is going to fight again. Now it would appear that this possibility is closer to becoming a reality than ever before.

The elder of the Diaz brothers, Nick was the first of the two to garner attention within the sport. Later years have seen Nate take that mantle, but but this is in part due to Nick’s absence from the sport. He has not fought since losing to Anderson Silva, then testing positive for marijuana, leading to an athletic commission suspension of what was originally an insane five years. Although that suspension was eventually reduced, he has still not competed since then, and it has now been over five years.

Nick Diaz Wants Fight In 2021

After flirting with the idea of a comeback for a while, it seems that Nick Diaz is finally preparing for a return to action. Ariel Helwani took to his Twitter recently, with an update on Nick provided by his manager Kevin Mubenga. Apparently the Stockton native just finished cutting weight for the first time in four years, doing a test cut to prepare for a return to combat next year.

“This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga.

He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return.”

… he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return. (📽 @elfrogito) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

There is not a lot to glean from this particular video of Nick Diaz, other than the fact that he is looking pretty slim following this weight cut. He apparently is interested in returning to welterweight, where his brother has been competing of late, but who he will fight when that time comes is still a mystery. For most fans however, the opponent need not matter, so long as Nick is healthy and ready to compete.