Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Others Defend Joe Rogan Amidst Demands For Replacement

It seems like the popular thing to do right now, to criticize Joe Rogan and demand him to be replaced by the UFC. However he has people defending him, such as Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and more of the UFC broadcast team.

Rogan has been a staple of UFC broadcasts for years, but has been slowly decreasing the amount of shows that he commentates, only doing PPV events that take place in the United States. Even with that, he has missed the last two PPVs, once because of his stand-up comedy tour and once because of a hunting trip.

This, combined with his somewhat lackluster performances on the call, has made some question whether or not the UFC should part ways with the fan favorite podcaster. This culminated in an editorial being written that seems to suggest that not even his fellow broadcast members want him around, something that appears to have bothered members of the fanbase.

Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, And More Come To Joe Rogan’s Defense

A section of this aforementioned editorial seems to call into question the way other broadcasters view Joe Rogan, suggesting that they have hard feelings towards him. So one Twitter user tagged the other mainstays of UFC broadcasts to ask if this is true.

This prompted a response from virtually everyone who was tagged in the post, all of which came to the defense of Joe. The first of these was Jon Anik, who shot down the entirety of the article, saying that nothing written in it was true.

“This is the height of ignorance. Lie after lie, assumption after assumption. He deserves better,” Anik wrote.

Next came Michael Bisping who complimented Joe Rogan when it comes to his commentary work. He says that every time that he watches Joe doing commentary, he finds something useful to take away from it and learn from.

“For me @joerogan is the man when it comes to commentating. it’s just become trendy to knock him for some insanely strange reason. I watch him and learn every time. He has fascinating takes and a way with words I can only aspire to. And this isn’t me being a company man either,” Bisping wrote.

After this was Daniel Cormier, who posted his appreciation for the work that Rogan has done over the years. His response was also retweeted by Megan Olivi, showing that she feels the same way.

“Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan is the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year!” DC wrote.

Out of all these responses though, Paul Felder had the best, even if it was the most simple. Not saying a word, he made it clear how he felt about this article and its critiques of Rogan.

There is no denying that Joe Rogan has his flaws, and a lot of people do not agree with his world views. That said, it is cool to see the other members of his broadcast team defending him while people call for him to lose his role as a commentator.