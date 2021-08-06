Joe Rogan To Skip UFC 265, Replaced By Dominick Cruz On Commentary

UFC commentator Joe Rogan will be missing the weekend’s action.

The longtime commentator for the promotion will not be calling the upcoming UFC 265 pay-per-view event taking place Saturday night in Houston, Texas.

Instead, Rogan will be traveling to the states of Iowa and Wisconsin as part of his ongoing comedy tour. Although Rogan does miss the international events, he is usually always seen at a domestic pay-per-view event.

This happens to be one of the rare occasions where Rogan will be absent.

Cruz To Replace Rogan On Commentary Team

In Rogan’s place steps former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz who will call the action alongside Jon Anik and former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier.

In addition, Megan Olivi will conduct backstage interviews as usual while analysts include Max Kellerman, Chael Sonnen and Brett Okamoto on the desk.

UFC 265 goes down at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event is headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight between the undefeated Ciryl Gane and perennial contender Derrick Lewis. The winner is guaranteed to face current champion Francis Ngannou next.

The co-main event sees a ranked bantamweight affair between former featherweight king Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz. A welterweight contest between ranked contenders Vicente Luque and Michael Chiesa is also on the cards.