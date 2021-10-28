Daniel Cormier and Jason Herzog Squash Beef Over Eye Pokes

Daniel Cormier had a bit of a disagreement with Jason Herzog recently, regarding the referee’s decision to take points away at UFC Vegas 41. However it now appears that the two have squashed their beef.

Cormier was not commentating UFC Vegas 41, but he had some thoughts about the main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori, namely the fact that Herzog decided to take a point from Costa after a single incident with an eye poke. DC even went as far as to suggest that the reason this happened, was because the veteran ref had been paying attention to the headlines about Costa and his weight troubles, and this effected his judgement.

Now it appears that the two have decided to extend an olive branch to one another, and settle their differences. The former two-division UFC champ recently posted a photo to Twitter, of he and Jason seemingly squashing the beef, even joking that DC was getting poked in the eye.

“@JasonHerzogMMA I’m taking the point this time! This dude sticking by his call!” Cormier wrote.

@JasonHerzogMMA I’m taking the point this time! This dude sticking by his call! pic.twitter.com/2Tiy9C8G5X — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 28, 2021

Daniel Cormier Might Be Biased

Daniel Cormier is not the only one who took issue in the decision for Jason Herzog to take a point from Paulo Costa, but he in particular has a bit of a reason to feel that way. During his time in the sport, DC was known to have a style that saw him reaching out with his open hands, which often resulted in eye pokes, meaning if the rule was enforced this strictly on him it could have cost him some fights.

That said, a lot of people seem to be defending the call from Herzog, noting that critics like to complain about no action being done regarding fouls in MMA. One aspect that supports this is the fact that after the point deduction, there were no more issues with eye pokes.

Eye for an Eye… https://t.co/BDulKuf4vP — Jason Herzog (@JasonHerzogMMA) October 28, 2021

This is certainly a complicated topic with a lot of different sides to it. That said, it is nice to see Daniel Cormier and Jason Herzog not holding grudges against one another.