Stipe Miocic Says he Would Have Already “Fought and Retired” DC if it Weren’t For His Torn Retina

Stipe Miocic Lists Torn Retina as the Only Reason he Hasn’t Fought and Retired Daniel Cormier

The war of words between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier continues. Mostly on Cormier’s part, who has recently spoken ill about the heavyweight champion a lot lately. Honestly, who could blame him? With so much extra time due to the virus, plus splitting time as a UFC commentator, what better time than to lobby for a trilogy fight? Although Miocic expressed that he isn’t interested in fighting at the moment, DC keeps on the rivalry alive with his words. Now, Miocic revealed that if he didn’t have a torn retina, he would have fought Cormier and retired him.

Stipe Miocic has been fighting to heal from an eye injury sustained during his last fight. However, he gathers he will be able to return to the octagon soon. During his return, Miocic is hoping to get inside of the octagon with Daniel Cormier for the third time.

Miocic Says He Would Have Retired DC

During the first fight at UFC 226, Miocic lost to Cormier via punches. However, in the second fight at UFC 241, Miocic avenged his loss with punches of his own. Stipe has vowed to dedicate himself primarily as a first responder rather than the UFC heavyweight champion until the virus slows down it’s spread. But, Miocic has made it clear that he wants to fight Cormier.

“I’ve already said I’m going to fight DC. He just likes to make noise,” wrote Stipe. “My team is working on securing a training location and dates w UFC. I have five belts at home. I don’t need to sit on anything. If I didn’t have a torn retina, I would’ve already fought & retired DC.”

Making the Trilogy

From Stipe’s perspective, he’s tired of DC running his mouth every chance that he gets. But, if everything goes as planned, both men should face off in a trilogy fight soon. Then, Miocic will have a chance to retire DC as he says.