Marvin Vettori Defeats Paulo Costa In Slugfest – UFC Vegas 41 Results (Highlights)

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori settled their grudge in the main event of UFC Vegas 41. The two traded strikes inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Costa opened up with heavy leg kicks. Costa had his high kick blocked. “Borrachina” stumbled off a kick and Vettori threw some punches through his opponent’s guard. A combination landed for Vettori and Costa was already breathing heavy. Vettori found success with the jab. He landed an uppercut. Costa missed a head kick to end the round.

Round 2

Costa had Vettori backing up with a head kick. Vettori fired back with a knee upstairs. Costa landed a left hand and Vettori went for the takedown. He got it and went for wrist control. Costa quickly got back to his feet. Time was called as Costa accidentally poked Vettori in the eye. Referee Jason Herzog took a point away from Costa as he said he already warned him prior. The two swung leather near the end of the round.

Round 3

Costa missed a wheel kick but landed a right hand. A left hand from Vettori found its mark. Vettori landed a knee but Costa drove in for the takedown. Vettori got up and Costa was looking for a guillotine choke. Vettori slipped out and ended up in top control. He remained in that position until the end of the round.

Round 4

A thudding body kick landed for Costa but Vettori marched forward and threw some punches. A combination connected for Vettori. He then got in a jab. A combination was there for Vettori with Costa’s back against the fence. Costa fired back. A hard straight punch landed for Vettori. A left cross connected for Vettori. A takedown attempt for Vettori was thwarted by Costa. A solid body kick was there for Costa. Vettori had a body kick of his own to end the round.

Round 5

A big right hand landed for Costa at the start of the final frame. A loud body kick was there for Costa.

“Borrachina” continued delivering body kicks then he went upstairs with a hook. Vettori pushed his opponent against the fence. They separated. A knee to the body and a body punch landed for Costa. He threw a head kick that was partially blocked. Vettori went for a takedown near the end of the round. The fight ended in a clinch position.

All three judges scored the fight for Marvin Vettori.

Official Result: Marvin Vettori def. Paulo Costa via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Check the highlights below:

