Dan Hardy Confirms UFC Release, Calls For Nick Diaz Fight In RIZIN

Dan Hardy made it clear that he was calling for his UFC release earlier this week. Now it seems that he has gotten what he asked for, and sending his eyes on the move to Japan.

Competing in the world to wait division of the UFC for many years, Hardy was known to always have fun fights. While he never wore championship gold, he did get his chance taking on George St Pierre for the title at UFC 111, in 2010.

When a reported heart defect put his fighting career on hold indefinitely, Dan picked up a career working as an analyst and commentator for the promotion. That is, until he was revealed to have been let go of his position in these roles, following a dispute with a UFC employee.

Dan Hardy Gets His UFC Release

Well he was released from his duties as an analyst, Dan Hardy was still under contract with the UFC for his fighting career. Earlier this week, he revealed that he had been asking people who worked for the promotion to be released out of his contract so that he could fight elsewhere, especially because they would not give him the fights that he wanted.

Now it seems that he has gotten exactly what he wanted, following a post to his Twitter in which he revealed that he was free. He then confirmed this to be the case, when speaking to MMAFighting.

However, not only that hard to leave the UFC, but he is trying to take somebody with him. In particular he has his eyes set on Nick Diaz, who he was calling to fight before he was released by the UFC.

In a subsequent tweet, The now-former UFC fighter called for a fight with Nick under the RIZIN banner in Japan. This was seemingly in response to Dana White saying that he was not sure if Nick wanted to fight again.

“If Uncle Dana doesn’t think @nickdiaz209 actually wants to fight, they should release him so we can fight on #Rizin in Japan,” Hardy wrote. “Oldschool #PrideFC style. The #GoldenAge of #MMA”

Is good to see the Dan Hardy has gotten what he wants, and appears to be closer to a return to combat. Whether or not he can get Nick Diaz to be released by the UFC is another story, but it is hard to be upset with him for trying.