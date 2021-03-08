UFC Cuts Ties With Dan Hardy After Recent Argument With Employee

Dan Hardy, formerly known as ‘The Outlaw’ in his days fighting inside the Octagon is now former commentator after an alleged incident took place at Fight Island last January.

The British brawler was hoping for one last fight with the UFC, notably quoting the promotion had one of two persons of interest for his return. He revealed Matt Brown was an option offered to him. Brown go on to take a fight with fellow welterweight Dhiego Lima, set for June 19th.

Hardy’s hunger for a fight has been very apparent for a while now after staying away from MMA competition for nearly 9 years after stepping away due to heart problems.

Despite the endless campaigning for “The Outlaw” ride again, Hardy’s comeback could prove to be as unlikely as ever, with the UFC firing him from the official commentary team.

What Exactly Put The End To Hardy’s Broadcasting Career With The MMA World Leader?

The commentator’s beginning to the end may have started when he interfered with veteran referee Herb Dean at UFC Fight Island 3. Hardy, at the broadcast desk, was heard shouting ‘stop the fight!’ when UFC Lightweight Jai Herbert was knocked down by Francisco Trinaldo.

This event spiraled much controversy as the commanding scream confused Dean who was at the time was deciding whether or not to call the fight off. Hardy and Dean initiated an altercation which caught the eyes of the MMA world.

Dana White later threatened that if the event were to transpire again, towards an official, they would be fired on the spot. Hardy was not fired, but given a stern warning by the UFC boss.

What Delivered The Final Blow:

Last January while working ‘Fight Island,’ Hardy was involved in a verbal exchange with a female employee, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. (H/T: BJ Penn)

While the content of the argument is left unknown, Hardy helped elaborate.

Rather misleading headline there, @bjpenndotcom. Not entirely accurate either.

I am no longer working directly with the UFC. The ‘female’ part is irrelevant. It was a disagreement over an opportunity missed, or withheld, and I’d love some answers but can’t get any. https://t.co/OWN3huP8Pe — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 7, 2021

When Push Comes To Shove

It is likely that Hardy wasn’t on the best of terms with the UFC, following a near firing after verbal conflict with Herb Dean last summer. The deal breaker? The argument with the anonymous female employee which contents’ is still left unknown to the public.

The chopping block left Dan’s UFC career diced up, but not torn open. The ‘optimistic’ Hardy would later break the silence on the original report, following his firing from UFC and BT Sport.

Thank you for the kind words and support. I’m doing just fine, and am not going anywhere. I’ll still be breaking fights down on my channel, and elsewhere… 😏 I’m here in service of MMA, and sometimes that puts you on the other side of the line. I’m fine with that. 👊🏼 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 7, 2021

It is unsure at this time whether the broadcasting break-up between the UFC and Hardy will have any effect on the Englishman’s potential return to the Octagon, however it is apparent that we will not be seeing Hardy cageside commentating anytime soon.