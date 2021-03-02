Dan Hardy Calls Out Nick Diaz: “Any Rules, Any Promotion, Any Arena”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Dan Hardy, is looking to make his long-anticipated return to the octagon.

Return of the Outlaw

‘The Outlaw’ was originally chasing a fight with fellow UFC veteran, Matt Brown. However, Brown has since been booked to face off against Dhiego Lima. Hardy offered his support to Brown and did state that he would be ready and waiting for ‘The Immortal’ following his fight.

I’ll be ready for you @IamTheImmortal Good luck against Lima. 👊🏼 https://t.co/eVerqgT35H — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 2, 2021

However, Hardy also has his sights set on another UFC 170lb legend. This next target of Hardys is none other than Nick Diaz, one of the most iconic fighters to have ever graced the octagon. In a Twitter post, ‘The Outlaw’ stated the following:

So now @IamTheImmortal is matched, I suppose I’ll jump to the next name on my list. Where’s Nicholas Diaz at? Any rules, any promotion, any arena. Back to fighting for respect again… My happy place. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 2, 2021

Hardy has even gone so far as to imply that he’d be happy to fight Nick, or his younger brother Nate. Both men are legends of the welterweight division, although Nick has not fought since 2015.

His was the other name, @MattyIvie, but either Diaz would do. https://t.co/3WOvva1cDe — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 26, 2021

Hardy is officially part of the USADA testing pool, which means he is eligible to fight once again. Nick Diaz also appears to be looking for a return to the UFC, with his manager stating that Diaz has a ‘99.99999%’ chance of fighting in 2021. A bout between these two legends of the sport would no doubt be a fan-friendly matchup, although the UFC’s matchmaking is often unpredictable at the best of times.