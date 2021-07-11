Khabib Nurmagomedov Celebrates Conor McGregor Defeat: ‘Good Always Defeats Evil’

Khabib Nurmagomedov was unsurprisingly pleased with the result of Conor McGregor losing again.

McGregor suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 headliner last night after referee Herb Dean called an end to the contest due to the former suffering a broken ankle.

While it was an anticlimactic end, the reality was momentum was clearly on Poirier’s side as he dealt heavy damage to McGregor on the ground just moments prior and was in the ascendancy.

It now puts the Irishman on a two-fight losing streak while he has also won just once in his last four fights overall. One of those defeats came to heated rival Nurmagomedov with no love lost between the pair.

That was evident when the former UFC lightweight champion reacted to McGregor’s defeat on social media soon after.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Nurmagomedov Adds Insult To Injury

Nurmagomedov took things a step further as well.

With all the pre-fight trash talk from McGregor claiming Poirier would be a dead man after Saturday night and that he would leave on a stretcher, ironically, it was the former two-weight champion who left on a stretcher.

Nurmagomedov made sure to comment on that bit of irony.

The way he said it — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

It will be interesting to see if McGregor claps back at Nurmagomedov.