(Video) UFC 229’s Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why He Attacked Dillon Danis

Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally opened up about attacking Dillon Danis after his win against Conor McGregor. Khabib and Dillon had a heated altercation following Khabib’s victory outside of the octagon, where Khabib jumped over the fence into the crowd to attack Dillon. The conversation took place during an episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson that aired on Youtube.

Khabib Opens Up on Attacking Dillion Danis

Fight fans insinuated that Khabib attacked Dillon Danis to avenge Conor McGregor’s insulting comments towards Khabib’s religion and country. However, Khabib put all speculation to bed after finally answering for the night that deemed him the nickname “Air Khabib.”

“Okay, when I catch his (Conor McGregor’s) neck and I choke him like he tap you know,” Khabib said. “And I think, hey, you bring like thousands people from Ireland here from different part of world, and you tap in front of them. And you talk like about warrior or something like this? How you can tap? Go (to) sleep. Go (to) sleep.“ “And he tap, and I was like, okay, it’s not enough,” Khabib explained. “I need something you know, like. And I see some his corners like talk with me and I think, oh, I have to bite his heart you know.“

Danis Speaks on the Attack

In other words, Conor tapping via neck crank left Khabib feeling unfulfilled. Especially after all of the choice language that Conor had towards Khabib, his family, country, and religion.

Danis spoke about the attack after it occurred, calling Khabib a coward.

“You ate a beautiful timed counter right hand as you landed plus absorbed multiple uppercuts from the clinch, to stop me from lighting you up like a Christmas tree you proceeded to run away. While I am being restrained by law enforcement your teammates come from behind and rabbit punch me a cowards move. Who’s the honorable team,” said Danis.

Now that fans understand Khabib’s motives, do they think Nurmagomedov justified his attack?