(Video) Khabib Nurmagomedov Speaks on Conor McGregor Deleted Tweets Towards his Father

Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally responded to the deleted tweets from Conor McGregor towards his father. In a series of tasteless tweets, McGregor spoke ill of both Dustin Poirier’s wife and Khabib’s late father, who has since passed away.

McGregor’s Social Media Meltdown

Since losing to Dustin Poirier for a second time at UFC 264, McGregor has become more vocal about his disdain for Dustin. However, it also appears that McGregor has taken his words too far after disturbing tweets that eluded the passing of Khabib’s father.

After McGregor lost to Dustin, he tweeted that good always beats evil. In poor taste, McGregor then tweeted that covid, the virus that allegedly played in a tole in taking Khabib’s father, must be good if it beat what Conor implies to be evil.

Many fans immediately turned their backs on supporting Conor and his career after the comments. Even Future UFC Hall of Fame competitor Daniel Cormier wasn’t a fan of Conor McGregor’s recent behavior.

Khabib Speaks on McGregor Deleted Tweets

Initially, Khabib remained quiet towards speaking about Conor’s words. However, recently Nurmagomedov opened up about the comments on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

“If you’re normal human, you’re never going to talk about this stuff. For me, I think he post this tweet (while) drunk too much or (he was doing) something. Then the next day, he always delete these tweets. When he become normal life (he looks at his phone) and says, ‘Oh, look what I did.’ Then he delete. This is my opinion what he do all the time.” “When someone is not with us – he is not even alive – this shows what you have inside. This shows how dirty you are. When you one of the best in the world and you come and you punch someone who is like 70 years old, like an old man (in a pub), this shows your heart. This shows who you are inside, how dirty you are. When you have parents and you have kids, how can you show yourself like this? I don’t understand why his close people don’t go, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’” “When you become rich, when you become famous, some people they lose real people around them,” Khabib said. “They lose them. Real people who love you, they’re going to tell you the truth. But fake people[?] They always say, ‘You’re good.’ They never say to you nothing because they don’t want to upset you because they know they’ll lose this comfortable spot. Real people, they don’t care about this. They were with you before you became famous and rich. They don’t care about your money. They just love you. I think he lose a lot of people around him. I don’t think he have people who were with him before when he become champion. Everybody needs someone who reminds you, This is good, this is bad.’”

Cormier stated his belief that McGregor’s lashing out and inappropriate behavior is a cry out for help. While MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz believes that Conor should go to rehab.

