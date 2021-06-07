Scott Coker: Logan Paul ‘Absolutely’ Welcome To Compete In Bellator

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker is more than willing to welcome Logan Paul to compete in the promotion.

Paul made headlines last night after lasting the full eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather in their highly-anticipated exhibition boxing match.

And despite claiming that boxing chose him leading up to the fight, Paul revealed he would be open to competing in MMA as well which only makes sense given his college wrestling background.

That’s something Coker is very much open to as opposed to UFC president Dana White.

“The answer is absolutely,” Coker told MMA Fighting. “I think this kid has shown athletic ability to go in there with Floyd but also we know he’s a high school all-star wrestler from Ohio and I think they’re just getting better and better at combat sports. If he wanted to get into MMA, we would do it. “The thing with Floyd, come on, how many people could do that? Go eight rounds with Floyd. You can’t tell me Floyd at some point in the fight [wasn’t] trying to take it to him and he couldn’t put him away. So to me that is a victory for Logan, as far as I’m concerned. As far as combat sports, I think Logan just upped his value. Was it a great fight? No, it was a lot of dirty boxing going on in that fight but let’s face it, Floyd usually goes and closes the gap and takes care of business and he didn’t do it this time.”

Coker Already Discussed MMA With Paul Brothers

Coker has already discussed a potential MMA debut with both the Paul brothers.

And while they would both state that their plan was to remain in boxing for the time being, Coker’s door is always open should they change their mind.

“Logan and I talked two years ago,” Coker said. “We met with his manager here in Miami, I was here for the Super Bowl. He was here for the Super Bowl and we met and we had about a two hour lunch. Great kid, seems super smart. I could tell that he wanted to get into fighting in a more serious manner and I asked him would you fight in mixed martial arts right now? He said ‘no, I’d rather focus on boxing’ and I said Ok, if you change your mind, let me now. So I’ve had a conversation with him and I’ve had a conversation with Jake as well about fighting in MMA. “For now they want to focus on boxing but if the opportunity was there, I definitely would put them in the cage. When I say that, they’re not going to go out and fight in a real fight against a guy like Gegard Mousasi or somebody that has that experience. We’d treat them like any other fighter with the experience that they have and take it from there.”

Anything is possible in combat sports, but given the massive pay both Paul brothers are receiving in the sport of boxing, it looks like they will continue in the sweet science for now.