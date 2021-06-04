Logan Paul Claims Boxing Chose Him, Admits MMA Is ‘F*cking Hard’

Logan Paul claims the sport of boxing chose him rather than him choosing it.

Despite holding a 0-1 professional record, Paul will get the opportunity to box Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition match taking place Sunday at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, Florida.

While some feel his brother Jake is better equipped for boxing while Logan should have gone into mixed martial arts owing to his college wrestling background, the YouTuber claims he didn’t make the choice — the sweet science did.

“I didn’t choose boxing, boxing chose me,” Paul said in a recent interview (via MMA Fighting). “Seriously, I got challenged to box. I answered that challenge and then kind of fell perfectly into the sport.”

Paul Admits MMA Is Too Hard

As far as MMA is concerned?

In the past, Paul teased that he would compete inside a cage or Octagon with one potential opponent in CM Punk even being touted.

However, now that he’s fully engrained in the sport of boxing, Paul admits MMA is too hard, especially on his body.

“Truthfully, boxing’s a bit easier on the body than MMA,” Paul added. “MMA’s f*cking hard. I got bad knees. I’m old now. I’m aging. “My upper body’s strong. My upper body always has been strong. I got dense-ass bones. I’m in like the top half-percentile in bone density. My strength is all here. MMA is tough. The lower body knows.”

While many will still tune in for his fight with Mayweather, Paul competing in MMA would have certainly been far more interesting.