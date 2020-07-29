Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt may have just got back into the win column a few weeks ago. However it seems that this will be enough to earn him a title shot, just not at 135lb.

Since losing his belt in 2017, Garbrandt was unable to get a win inside the Octagon, being knocked out in three straight fights. That is, until he got a stunning one punch knockout over Raphael Assuncao, at UFC 250. While this win was impressive, he was still a bit away from being and to get a title for in the stacked bantamweight division.

Cody Garbrandt Will Get An Immediate Title Shot At Flyweight

One way that Cody Garbrandt may be able to expedite his title shot, is by moving down in weight to flyweight. He expressed interest in doing so, after Deiveson Figueiredo won the vacant title, and speaking with ESPN, he confirmed that this is the plan. In fact, when asked if he were the number one contender, he revealed that the bout with Figueiredo is all but signed.

“As far as I know (I’m the number one contender),” Garbrandt said. “I don’t have a contract in hand. We’re trying to wait on that with Ali and Dana and Sean and Mick. I’ve actually been vocal about going to 125 for quite some time now. We spoke about it in the past, before the Assuncao fight. I feel like it’s great. I’m able to do it now, it’s early still in my career. I just turned 29. I’m able to go to 125, challenge, and win that title there, and then go back up to 135 pounds and compete with the best of them there.”

Cody goes on to explain that he and Dana White spoke on Yas Island about making the fight. Moreover, he says that he is currently weighing about 145lb, so dropping to 125lb would be no problem, especially with the team of nutritionists he is working with. Not only that, but Garbrandt wants to defend the titles both bantamweight and flyweight at the same time, if he can get them.

“I think I can be able to reign in that division for a while, and simultaneously go through bantamweight and do the same. So I’m very excited for those tasks at hand and those opportunities to be a two-time, two-weight champ.”

Typically fighters moving weight and getting immediate title shots ends in confusion. However with the situation at 125lb being what it is, Cody Garbrandt would not disrupt order too much by fighting Deiveson Figueiredo. Time will tell if this does end up coming to pass, but even if so, there is still a lot of work to do before he can become a champ-champ.