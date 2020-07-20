When Deiveson Figueiredo won the flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez over the weekend, there were questions as to who could be next to challenge for that strap. One name that may be tossed in the discussion is former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt.

Reasonably speaking, there should still be a good bit of time before Garbrandt fights for another title at 135lb. Although he is coming off a Knockout of the Year contender against Raphael Assuncao, he lost three fights before that, all by knockout. Not to mention there are a few other contenders waiting in the wings to face Petr Yan.

Cody Garbrandt Is Considering Dropping In Weight

With his title aspirations at bantamweight stuck in a bit of a lull right now, Cody Garbrandt is looking for another way to get a belt wrapped around his waist again. According to Brett Okamoto, that route could see him drop down to flyweight, and attempt to fight newly crowned champ Deiveson Figueiredo. The ESPN reporter said that Cody expressed interest in doing this prior, and is apparently still looking to do so.

“Who could challenge Deiveson Figueiredo at 125 ? How about Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove)? Cody told me just a few months ago he wants to drop, would have no trouble making the weight … and even though he’s back in the 135 win column, I hear he still feels this way.”

To be fair, Garbrandt is not the biggest bantamweight, but there are still questions as to if he could make that weight cut. However if that is not an issue, then him versus Figueiredo would be an interesting fight. Especially considering there are not a logjam of contenders clamoring for a title shot in the shallow flyweight division, like there is at 135lb.

Would you be interested in seeing Cody Garbrandt face Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship?