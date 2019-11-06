Masvidal’s Coach Believes a Diaz Rematch Would Have Same Result

Coach Mike Brown Believes Masvidal Would Beat Diaz Easily in A Rematch

Now that the UFC 244 dust has settled, everyone can begin to analyze the ‘BMF’ main event without bias. Although the bout ended on terms we may not have wanted, it’s safe to say that Jorge Masvidal was handling Nate Diaz with ease. For the duration of three rounds, Masvidal was dominant in both striking and the clinch. So dominant, Masvidal’s coach says that if the pair were to rematch, the result would be the same.

Immediately after the ringside physician stopped the fight, fans began to clamor about if Nate was able to continue on. Plenty of observers, mostly members of the Diaz Army, believe that Nate would have turned it around in the 4th and 5th rounds. Unfortunately for them, Mike Brown, who is Masvidal’s head coach at American Top Team believes otherwise.

Coach Mike Brown Tells Masvidal’s Strategy

Brown spoke in an interview with MMA Fighting. During the talk, he revealed the gameplan that Masvidal executed to perfection. Additionally, he added that Jorge didn’t even use his full of tricks when facing Nate cause he didn’t have to.

“Basically, [the game plan] was beat him up with kicks and fight him in the clinch, then beat him in the clinch. If it goes to the ground, be on top. Get our head free, good posture, ground and pound and kind of exactly what you saw was the game plan,” said Brown.

Coach Brown Predicts if the Pair Were to Rematch

Brown touched on the fact that he wouldn’t reveal too much information. Especially because there’s a possibility that Masvidal and Diaz will have a rematch. But, even with that possibility, Coach Mike Brown believes that Masvidal would win a rematch in a similar fashion.

“I think we’d see the same thing,” Brown said about a potential Masvidal vs. Diaz 2. “That was pretty damn one-sided. He won all three rounds, all three were pretty one-sided. I think that’s how it’s always going to be. “I mean on a good day Jorge gets him out of there, and on a bad day, maybe the rounds are a little closer but [Jorge] still wins them. That’s what I see,” said Brown.

Is a Rematch Necessary

If Nate and Masvidal were to rematch, who would fans favor? Do fans even want the rematch or should both men go their separate way? Let us know in the comments below.