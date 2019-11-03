Nate Diaz’s Reaction To BMF Title Loss: “I Am Coming Back Motherf*cker”

Nate Diaz Reacts To Doctor Stoppage Loss To Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz squared off against Jorge Masvidal tonight (Saturday, November 2, 2019), in the main event of UFC 244, which went down live from inside MSG in New York, New York.

Despite the match was very entertaining to watch, Diaz’s lacerations were too much for the ring doctor, who stopped the contest at the end of the third frame. Jorge was leading on the scorecards, but Nate was willing to continue the match. Pros were very unhappy with the outcome.

“The Rock” awarded Jorge Masvidal with a “BMF” belt, while Nate Diaz spoke with UFC commentator on tonight’s setback. Oh, Diaz was angry because of the stoppage, but he promised he’d come back for Jorge!

"I'm coming back for your a**." @NateDiaz209 wants to run it back asap with Masvidal. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/eS04Zyt9cR — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

“Yea, I was f*cked because I had a cut from my last fight, but yea, I didn’t think they were going to stop it. I was just getting ready to get started.” “I had a little bit of an issue, so I couldn’t run as much as I usually do so I was like I am not even going to really push until round four. So, my gameplan was starting to kick in but he got the job done like he was supposed too.” But I am coming back for your (Jorge’s) ass mother f*cker!”

What do you think of the potential rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal? Who could be the next in line for Nate?