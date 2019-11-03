Nate Diaz Doubtful on BMF Rematch: “Dana Already Talking That S**t”

Nate Diaz Wants Rematch, Skeptical of UFC’s Plans

UFC 244’s BMF main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz ended via doctor stoppage. While the finish caused a lot of controversy within the community, it didn’t cause too much turmoil from UFC brass. Diaz spoke to the media after the main event during the UFC 244 post-fight press conference. He discussed the severity of the cut and his desire to capture a rematch. Although, Diaz believes the UFC will pull some shenanigans that prevent the rematch from happening.

One of the cuts suffered from Masvidal was one that Diaz sustained during his bout with Anthony Pettis 77 days ago at UFC 241. Masvidal re-opened that cut, plus some slices of his own from big elbows landed in the clinch during the bout. However, Diaz was of the mindset that the cuts were not significant enough to stop the fight. He spoke to the media to discuss the injury and his future.

Diaz Discusses Cuts and Next Career Moves

“I think I could have used a little more time,” said Diaz. “My eye was already s**t from my last fight. And anyway, you sneeze on me and I bleed. Blood don’t hurt, just in case, anybody doesn’t know. It’s just there. It’s f**ked up.”

Nate Speaks About a Potential Rematch

Also, Nate thinks that an immediate rematch might require the politics of the UFC to fall in line with what Diaz fans hope for. However, the likelihood of that happening is minimal as Diaz already is beginning to detect early signs of the rematch not happening.

”Dana already talking that s**t, you know? I need to get my rematch and I’ll come back, do things right, do things safely. Come back 100% and win this fight. Seal the real deal.” Nate continued, “Hopefully Masvidal takes the rematch. I be taking all the rematches, you know what I’m saying? Because I’m like I won, and I’ll do it again. That’s what I hope we’ll make happen here and I hope everybody gets on the same page and we work together. Otherwise, it might be a f**kery three years off again. And I can already see them coming to the media with this Dana White ‘I don’t know about that.’ That’s how it starts.”

The Next Move for Each Fighter

If Nate doesn’t get his rematch, it seems like he is fine taking some time off. Especially enough time to fully heal from all the damage he’s taken over the course of his last two fights. Whether or not he gets a rematch is still up in the air.

Immediately after the fight, Masvidal said he would be willing to run it back in his post-fight octagon interview. However, UFC President Dana White believes that the rematch isn’t necessary after seeing Nates face backstage after the fight.

Is the rematch the fight to make? Or should both fighters fight out what’s next for them after the one-off BMF sideshow?

