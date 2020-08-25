In nearly every fight he has been in with the UFC, Bryce Mitchell has been begging Reebok to make him official fight shorts with a camo design. Now it seems that he is finally getting his wish, after months of relentless asking.

TUF veteran and UFC featherweight, the 26-year old Mitchell is an exciting prospect in the 145lb division. He earned some notoriety when he became the second person in the UFC’s history to land a twister submission. Then, as if this was not already crazy enough, he nearly duplicated the feat in his follow up fight, going for the submission on multiple occasions. Ultimately he would get the decision over Charles Rosa, establishing himself as someone worth paying attention to in the deep ranks of the featherweight division.

Bryce Mitchell Gets His Wish

Practically from the start of his UFC career, Bryce Mitchell has been trying to get Reebok to make him some custom camo shorts. Being from Arkansas, he is a bit of a country boy, and wore camo fight shorts for the duration of his regional career. Even though he got someone else to make them for him, Reebok still refused.

However, as a recent post to his Twitter shows, that seems to be changing soon. Apparently Thug Nasty signed a deal with the brand Real Tree, one of the leading manufacturers of hunting gear, and they will be working alongside Reebok to design some trunks for him to wear.

“I signed with @Realtree and they’re teamin up with @Reebok to make my camo shorts! I’m pumped! Shoutout to my management @FirstRoundMgmt @malkikawa @matt_frm for makin this happen with @TylerJordan @thebred”

This is obviously an exciting news for Bryce Mitchell, who has been asking for this at every opportunity. Moreover this is a big deal, considering the fact that he will be the first person to get custom fight gear from Reebok. On the other hand, with their deal with the UFC expiring soon, it is not that surprising that they are being a little more lenient and open to the idea.