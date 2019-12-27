No Reebok, No Problem; Bryce Mitchell Gets Camo Trunks Made For Him

Bryce Mitchell Gets Specialty Camo Shorts Made For Him

Bryce Mitchell calling for a pair of Camo fight shorts may have fallen on deaf ears over at Reebok. However, he seems to have found another solution.

Mitchell is a quickly rising star in the UFC’s featherweight division. Undefeated as a pro, he was a contestant on season 27 of TUF. Although his claim to fame was not initially something to be proud of, he made a big impression with his ultra-rare twister submission win in his last bout.

Throughout his short tenure with the UFC, Mitchell has been calling for a change to his fight kit. Bryce is something of a country boy, to say the least. Therefore, he has been asking for a special camo fight kit, just for him.

So far Reebok has not reached out to him, regarding his request.It does seem however, he has been getting some other options. As he explains on Twitter, he has partnered with a creator to make specialty fight trunks to his design.

*Link in Bio* I’m pumped to announce the Mat Viper has produced me some signature Camo shorts that r now available for sale. These guys r payin me a good percentage of these sales so everytime u purchase ur puttin food on my table. Tag me when u do! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/XOlTOQwk1x — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 27, 2019

These shorts from Mat Viper are clearly meant for multi-functional use. If Mitchell is in the woods, he can twister a deer before he is seen. On the other hand, in the cage, “Thug Nasty” will be hard to spot by his opponents, due to his crafty attire. Honestly, that last one seems unfair, which makes Reebok’s stance a little more understandable.

In all seriousness, Bryce Mitchell does seem to have some potential. If his Reebok shorts looked something similar to that, it could boost his popularity among certain demographics. Regardless, he is someone to watch moving forward.