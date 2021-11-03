Bruce Buffer Details How He Felt Missing UFC 267

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer admits being forced to miss UFC 267 stung a bit.

Joe Martinez had to fulfill announcing duties after Buffer tested positive for COVID-19. Buffer did have symptoms at first but he is feeling much better now and is expected to be back for UFC 268 on Nov. 6. With that said, Buffer feels he missed the big “party,” which is a rare sight.

Bruce Buffer On Missing UFC 267

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Buffer discussed how he felt having to watch UFC 267 from home.

“I don’t wanna say it was painful. It’s just that I love being in the Octagon. I work every night, I go out there to prove to myself, the powers that be like Dana, you, and the fans and the fighters that I deserve this job. Every night’s my first night when I step in. It’s been like that for 25 years. So, it was like missing the birthday party. It was missing the New Year’s Eve party. It was missing the party. Joe does a very fine job. I’m glad that he represents the UFC the way he does. That’s my office, man and I wasn’t at work and it wasn’t fun.”

UFC 267 featured two title fights. In the main event, Glover Teixeira captured the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at the age of 42. He submitted Jan Blachowicz to lay claim to the 205-pound gold. In the co-main event, Petr Yan bested Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision to earn the interim UFC Bantamweight Championship.