Bruce Buffer Provides Health Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Bruce Buffer has updated fans following a COVID-19 scare.

Buffer’s UFC PPV streak will be coming to an end on Saturday (Oct. 30). “The Voice of the Octagon” will not be on ring announcing duties for UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. Many assumed it was due to the UFC traveling to New York City for UFC 268 the following weekend. The truth is, Buffer tested positive for COVID-19.

This will be the first UFC PPV Buffer hasn’t ring announced since Sept. 1996.

Bruce Buffer Is In Good Spirits After COVID-19 Scare

During the latest episode of his IT’S TIME!!! podcast, Bruce Buffer admitted the virus did a number on him in the early going. The good news is, he’s feeling much better now (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I thank God I’m vaccinated. I had the (Johnson & Johnson vaccine). I plan on getting the booster; now I don’t have to get that for two or three months, whatever is allowed because you’re antibodies build up with this. (The virus) knocked my feet in the dirt definitely for the first three or four days with the fever, the temperature, the body aches, the headaches. I did not lose my taste or smell thankfully. … “Everybody’s different. Luckily no lung damage that I can tell. My lungs feel good. I’ve been doing videos and cameos and getting them out. Even when I was sick I was doing it because obviously I’m here at home. “All I can tell you, folks, is I hope you’re vaccinated. I don’t want to start a conversation, ‘get vaxxed, not get vaxxed.’ But if I wasn’t vaccinated, who knows how this thing would’ve wound up? Bottom line.”

Taking Buffer’s place for UFC 267 will be Joe Martinez. It’s a big spot for Martinez, who has a long history with Zuffa LLC. Martinez is the former ring announcer for WEC and currently works most UFC Fight Night cards.