Petr Yan Outclasses Cory Sandhagen In War, Becomes Interim Bantamweight Champion – UFC 267 Results (Highlights)

An interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen is taking place now (Saturday, October 30, 2021) at UFC 269 in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Sandhagen opens with a leg kick. Yan returns one of his own. Yan has to eat another leg kick before returning one more. Sandhagen is starting to throw more kicks with some to the body. Yan is the one advancing forward. Sandhagen finishes a nice combination with a body shot. Yan replies with a body kick. Sandhagen is starting to get more active and takes Yan’s back after a takedown attempt. Yan escapes. Both fighters are starting to unload a bit more now. Sandhagen is slowly starting to take control as he is landing a lot more on the shelled up Yan. Yan connects with a body kick and leg kick. Sandhagen attempts another single leg but Yan defends and connects with what looks to be an elbow on the break from the clinch. The round comes to an end.

Round 2

Sandhagen continues to keep throwing strikes and look to overwhelm with volume. Yan’s defense is still great and is threatening with big counter shots. Sandhagen lands a nice body shot. Yan responds with a big body kick. Yan lands a big left on Sandhagen. Both fighters start to exchange in the pocket with Sandhagen landing a left. Yan connects with a left and spinning backfist! Sandhagen shoots but Yan sprawls and lands an elbow off the clinch. Sandhagen attempts a jumping knee but Yan has shelled up enough to remain unaffected. Yan lands a left as the round ends. A much better round for Yan.

Round 3

Sandhagen continues to target the legs. Sandhagen catches Yan off guard on the counter. Yan connects with a beautiful spinning back kick to the body. Both fighters are throwing now but neither have hurt the other significantly yet. A bit of breather from both sides compared to the first two rounds. Yan continues to land with a left and body kick. Sandhagen is throwing back but gets dropped with a spinning backfist and left combination! Yan looks to finish things off but Sandhagen is scrambling and we have a grappling affair at the moment! Both fighters are back to their feet and Yan ends it strongly.

Round 4

Yan is starting to take control now. He lands two big left hands in succession with one of them snapping Sandhagen’s head back. Sandhagen is still in this but he’s getting backed up much more now. Sandhagen takes Yan down and threatens with a leg lock but Yan escapes and the fight is back to the feet. Yan is starting to pour it on now. Sandhagen responds with some elbows. Yan lands a huge right though! Sandhagen shoots for dear life but Yan defends and lands some shots. Sandhagen gets to his feet with the round coming to a close soon after. Another strong round from Yan.

Round 5

The final round begins. Lots of movement but the strikes have taken a drop. Sandhagen partially connects with a flying knee to the body. Sandhagen is getting backed up again as Yan is looking for the kill. Sandhagen is doing much better this round though as he defends a takedown attempt from Yan. He’s also moving better but continues to be stalked by Yan. Yan connects with a huge head kick but Sandhagen eats it! Sandhagen just about avoids another spinning backfist. Sandhagen connects with a flying knee. Yan partially connects with a spinning wheel kick before Sandhagen attempts another flying knee to end the fight. What a fight!

This should be a win for Yan who will be the new interim bantamweight champion.

Official Result: Petr Yan defeats Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

Check out the highlights below:

An early chess match through the first round 👊💢 #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/gR96PLn9mW — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2021

The counter striking in this fight is next level 👀 #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/2twi3Fjq7B — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2021

PETRY YAN DROPS SANDHAGEN WITH A SPINNING BACKFIST 😱 #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/DVaBqdxzCW — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2021

Sandhagen ready for the fifth and final 😤 #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/UqPu3utjVU — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2021