‘Rumble’ Johnson Says Bruce Buffer Needs To ‘Stay Off Crack’ After Post-UFC Irrelevancy Comments

Former UFC star Anthony Johnson had something to say about Bruce Buffer’s recent opinions.

What Buffer Brought Up

In a plea to Francis Ngannou, the longtime UFC announcer would tell the heavyweight champ that ‘you become irrelevant when you leave the UFC, after a while‘. Buffer doesn’t want to see Ngannou depart from the UFC roster, because he thinks it will make him irrelevant afterwards.

To add to the already controversial fire, Buffer would use MMA promotion, Bellator, as an example of post-UFC irrelevancy.

Rumble Responds

‘Rumble’ wasn’t happy to hear it. The former UFC Light Heavyweight came out of retirement in 2021. Instead of stepping back into the Octagon, he’d ask for his UFC release and would sign a Bellator contract.

Of course, Johnson would take some offense to Buffer’s talks of post-UFC ‘irrelevancy’.

“Bruce needs to stay off crack,” Rumble wrote on Instagram. “How’s anything irrelevant when providing food and shelter for family? Oh by the way, I got paid more for moving to another organization. “Bruce has his guaranteed money so he can talk. Fighter’s have to wait and actually entertain people when they get the chance to make some money.”

It looks like the hard-hitting light heavyweight made some good money in his UFC debut. While his pay is not disclosed, he was made ‘an offer he couldn’t refuse’, to join Bellator. He may not be getting the same exact spotlight he got in the Octagon, but he’s able to provide more for his family.

That in itself isn’t irrelevant to the former 2x UFC title challenger. He believes Buffer is on ‘crack’ for his previous comments. Rumble had no love for ‘the veteran voice of the Octagon‘.

The money matters could also be said for former UFC fighter, Corey Anderson. ‘Overtime’ would make reportedly more than in two Bellator fights than he did in his entire 15-fight UFC career.