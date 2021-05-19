Beneil Dariush Gets Temporary Tesla From Elon Musk Following UFC 262 Callout

There are still production delays with the latest rollout of Teslas. However in the meantime, Elon Musk decided to send something that Beneil Dariush can use, while waiting on the one he ordered for his wife.

Dariush called out Musk following his UFC 262 victory over Tony Ferguson. The hilarious post-fight speech callout revealed that he had ordered one of Elon’s Teslas for his wife, but that it was several months behind on its arrival date.

This even prompted a response from the billionaire himself, after the fact. He reached out to Beneil on Twitter to apologize for the delay and let him know that his vehicle would be coming soon.

Coming soon. Sorry for the delay! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2021

Beneil Dariush Gets Tesla From Elon Musk

It may be a while before Beneil Dariush is able to get the Tesla that he ordered, but Elon Musk has not left him high and dry. In fact, he sent the lightweight contender a substitute vehicle for the time being.

Posting to social media, Beneil can be seen standing next to a Telsa that Elon is letting he and his wife use until the one they ordered arrives. While Beneil coyly jokes about its lack of style, this was still a great gesture nonetheless.

“@elonmusk came through for @beneildariush with a free car until his order is ready. Elon is a gangster @ufc” wrote Ali Abdelaziz, who manages Dariush. “Not winning any style contest, but we find a way 😂” Beneil added.

Not winning any style contest, but we find a way 😂 https://t.co/TPLEX6zZ9i — Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) May 19, 2021

It was certainly nice of Elon Musk to give Beneil Dariush something to use until his order arrives. What is more wild is the idea that a UFC fighter speaking in a post-fight interview was able to get the attention of one of the richest men in the world, fully showing how far the sport has come, and the new reach that it has.