Elon Musk Responds To UFC 262 Callout From Beneil Dariush

In one of the more unique post-fight callouts in UFC history, Beneil Dariush demanded that he and his wife get the Tesla that they ordered from Elon Musk. Now the wealthy entrepreneur has responded and promises that the date for that will he coming soon.

Musk has a bit of a quasi-relationship with the MMA world, largely just due to his interactions with Joe Rogan. The successful businessman has had a few appearances on the UFC commentator’s podcast, with each one going a bit viral online.

Nevertheless it was still a bit odd to see Beneil Dariush calling out the billionaire, following his impressive decision victory over Tony Ferguson. He alleged that he ordered one of Elon’s Teslas for his wife several months ago, and it has been delayed, so he demanded that his car arrive soon, in a mostly jovial manner.

Elon Musk Responds To Beneil Dariush

It would appear that these demands from Beneil Dariush have not gone unnoticed. In fact, the man himself, Elon Musk responded to this callout and claims of disrespect.

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire gave a response to the UFC lightweight, though it might not have been the answer that Dariush was looking for. Elon told Beneil that he heard his cries, and that a new Tesla would be heading his way in the near future.

“Coming soon. Sorry for the delay!” Musk wrote in response to a video of Beneil speaking at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference.

Apparently supply chain issues are to blame for the delay in Elon Musk getting Teslas to people, including Beneil Dariush. However it was still a nice thing to see, him responding to this UFC fighter’s jovial callouts, and keeping things in a positive light.

With that in mind, Dariush is on a strong win streak now, with the biggest win of his career. It will be interesting to see where he goes next in the wide open lightweight title picture.