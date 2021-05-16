Beneil Dariush COMPLETELY Neutralizes Tony Ferguson in Unanimous Decision Victory – UFC 262 Results (Highlights)

A win tonight could mean title implications for either Ferguson or Dariush. Before this co-main event, Ferguson indicated that Michael Chandler was avoiding him. If Chandler wins the title later tonight, Ferguson could have a built-in storyline to gold.

Round: 1

The bell rings and both men meet in the middle of the cage. The feeling-out process isn’t long as Dariush connects with a solid right hand 10 seconds into the match.

Dariush leads the charge, controlling the pace and getting the better of the exchanges, super aggressively. He lands a takedown and Ferguson immediately begins working from the bottom.

Beneil frees himself and unleashes some powerful ground and pound. He virtually secures a top position for the rest of the round.

10-9 Dariush

Round: 2

Round 2 starts in a similar fashion. This time, Tony is much more engaged with the striking. A scramble occurs and Ferguson gets Dariush in a choke from full guard.

Beneil defends well, staying calm in an effort to tire out Tony’s arms. He pops out of the choke, and immediately works his effective ground and pound.

Dariush secures a leg lock and the fight looks like it could be over. Tony toughs through it and Dariush goes back to ground and pound.

He finishes the round in the dominant top position.

10-9 Dariush

Round: 3

Round three begins with a nice striking exchange. Beneil goes for a double leg and secures the takedown. He controls the top position for nearly the rest of the round, completely neutralizing Ferguson.

10-9 Dariush

Official Result: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

