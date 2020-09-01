When Ben Askren announced his retirement from MMA, he also revealed that he was in need of a hip replacement. Finally he has gotten the procedure, and he has the pictures to prove it.

The UFC run of Askren has become a notorious cautionary tale of how brutal the UFC can be. For a long portion of his career, Ben was undefeated and considered to be the best fighter to never fight in the UFC. All of this would change when the UFC struck a legendary trade deal with ONE Championships, to swap him with Demetrious Johnson. After a controversial win in his first outing, he would drop his next two, getting finished in each, and subsequently announced his retirement.

Ben Askren Gets Hip Replacement Surgery

At the time that he retired, Ben Askren also revealed that he needed to get a hip replacement, sealing the deal on the end of his fighting career. Finally it would appear that he got the surgery, as he explained in posts to his social media. He shared a picture of the x-ray, showing his metal hip, while maintaining the cheeky spirit that he is so well known for.

“Officially a bionic man!”

It is good to see that Askren was successful with this surgical procedure, after it likely got delayed with everything going on in the world. He said that this was a needed as a result of decades of hard wrestling training and competition. So hopefully now that he has this squared away, he can start feeling a bit better. Although it seems like a near impossibility that he will ever be able to fight again, even if he wanted to.

Here is to hoping that Ben Askren has a speedy recovery, that there are no further issues in his hips moving forward.