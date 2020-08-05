Ben Askren hasn’t ruled out a return to the Octagon.

Askren retired in October last year following his submission defeat to Demian Maia in the UFC Singapore headliner.

That setback put him on a two-fight losing streak and along with needing a hip replacement surgery, “Funky” decided to call it a day from the sport.

However, he isn’t completely done with fighting just yet. Certain circumstances would have be satisfied but if they were, Askren would certainly return in the future for one more fight.

“So here’s the deal: I would never make like full-fledge, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go fight, I’m gonna chase the title,’” Askren said on his podcast (via MMA Fighting). “But I love combat. I enjoy wrestling. I enjoy fighting. So yeah, if someone said, ‘Here’s some money, go fight one time. Here’s the right opponent, let’s have some fun.’ I probably would, you know?”

UFC Has Expressed Interest In Askren Fighting Again

Askren went on to reveal that the UFC has also expressed an interest in giving him another fight.

However, the 36-year-old still needs to take care of his hip first. Once that is taken care of, the possibility of a 2021 fight doesn’t seem too unlikely according to Askren.

“I feel like I’m gonna have to do something to make sure I don’t get too heavy,” Askren added. “So I’m gonna have to compete in some way, shape, or form, might as well get paid for it. So I don’t see why not. “And obviously, I’ve told you the UFC has expressed interest in giving me another fight but dude, my hip is so bad. So yeah, in a year or so.”

Who do you think Askren should face in a potential return?