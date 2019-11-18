BREAKING: Ben Askren Retires From MMA

Ben Askren Retires from MMA Due to Hip Injuries

After a decade long MMA career, “Funky” Ben Askren has recently decided to hang up the gloves for good. Not only did Ben commit to retiring from MMA, but he also said that he would be retiring from “everything.” He broke the news on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show and said that he was considering the decision for quite some time now.

Askren stated that he’s been having hip problems lately. Speaking with his doctor, Askren found out that he ultimately needed to get a hip replacement.

“Man, that’s it for me,” said Askren in regards to retiring. “I’ve been thinking about this for a week and what I was going to say. I am filled with gratitude for how great I’ve of a career I’ve been able to have. Although in the end, it did not turn out to go my way,” said Askren.

Askren Retires and Clarifies Why

After announcing the retirement, Helwani was sure to ask for clarification if Askren was absolutely sure that he would never fight again. Askren was sure to mention that this time when he said he retires, it’s for good.

“Yeah,” stated Askren. “Unless there is some sort of advancement in technology.”

Understanding Askren’s Hip Injuries

Askren mentioned that he’s been having reoccurring hip injuries for the last 3 to 5 years. The injury became progressively worse when he began training once again back in December of last year. After visiting his doctor at the time, he was given a PRP shot to help with the pain. Unfortunately, it didn’t allow Ben to regain any mobility.

Once he received the information, he was told that they would be able to fix him after he finished fighting. In August of this year, the lingering injury became worse and a second PRP shot didn’t help. So, after consulting with his doctor, he was notified that he would need a hip replacement.

To make sure it was absolutely necessary, Askren spoke with three different doctors. All of them were in agreeance that Askren would need hip replacement surgery. And, once he got the surgery, his fight career would be over. In addition, physically pushing his body to be hands-on and coach wrestling would be finished as well.

Askren admitted that he was emotional once he received the news. Immediately, he reflected upon all of the great experiences he’s had over the course of years of being an elite athlete. From high school titles to college titles, and world wrestling titles, Askren has done it all.

Ben Askren’s Achievements

Askren was a two time Dan Hodge Trophy winner in 2006 and 2007 which made him the best collegiate wrestler of the year twice in a row. Also, Askren was a 4x NCAA finalist and two times Collegiate National Division 1 wrestling Champion.

He also won the USA senior freestyle wrestling championship in 2008.

In MMA, Askren secured world Welterweight titles in both Bellator and ONE Championship. During his run as Bellator world champion, he defended his title four times in a row which is the most consecutive title defenses in Bellator history. In ONE, he defended his welterweight title a consecutive three times before making his move to the UFC.

Askren will go down in history as one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever transition to MMA. Although hip injuries ultimately ended his career, fans will be thankful that they got to see him perform inside of a UFC octagon.

Best to “The Funky One” in his future endeavors. Thanks for the memories.