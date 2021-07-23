Aspen Ladd Versus Macy Chiasson Removed from UFC Vegas 32 Due to Undisclosed Fighter Injury

The matchup between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson will no longer take place on Saturday’s UFC card. Unfortunately, the world is still out on what is preventing the fight from happening.

Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson Taken Off UFC Vegas 32

Ladd and Chiasson were expected to face each other on Saturday during UFC Vegas 32. However, various outlets and reporters state that the matchup is off the card due to an injury.

Per the UFC, Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson is OFF of Saturday's card due to an injury (the injured athlete was not disclosed) — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 23, 2021

“Per the UFC, Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson is OFF of Saturday’s card due to an injury (the injured athlete was not disclosed),” reported Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports.

The UFC has yet to announce which fighter suffered the injury. However, MMA Fighting is reporting that Chiasson was forced to withdraw from the matchup.

“The promotion did not specify which fighter suffered the injury, but a person with knowledge of the shift told MMA Fighting that Chiasson was forced to withdraw,” wrote Mike Heck of MMA Fighting.

The cancelation news is exceptionally devastating for both fighters. Primarily due to the UFC’s bantamweight division being ripe for the taking in terms of championship contenders.

Tale of the Tape

Chiasson was currently on a two-fight winning streak in the division. Her last win was just four months ago, beating Marion Reneau, who has since retired from the sport. Previous to that exchange, Macy defeated Shanna Young in a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

Ladd hasn’t seen the inside of the octagon since 2019. A host of knee injuries, as well as a scary weight cut, kept Aspen on the sideline for nearly two years. Her last fight inside the octagon was a definitive TKO victory over Yana Kunitskaya in the third round of their fight at UFC on ESPN 7.

The matchup would have put either competitor in a prime position to stamp their name in the division and try to earn a number one contender’s spot. As details unfold, we’ll report on if the UFC attempts to re-book the matchup.