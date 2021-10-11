Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises ‘Two Of The Toughest Fighters In The World’ Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega After UFC 266 War

The UFC 266 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega was one of the most exciting fights of the year. It was so exciting in fact, that it crossed over into the mainstream with people like Arnold Schwarzenegger having a ton of respect for both men.

Schwarzenegger got to check out the featherweight title fight between Volkanovski and Ortega. He saw the two go to war, with the champ having a great performance, and being forced to show a ton of heart by defending multiple deep submission attempts from the grappling expert in Ortega.

Speaking in his monthly newsletter, Arnie explained that he watched the action live on PPV, and it did not disappoint. He piled heaps of praise on the two fighters, saying that Volkanovski vs Ortega was one of the best fights he had ever seen.

“What a fantastic night of fights. We didn’t get to see all of them, but the main event was one of the best fights I have ever seen. The champion, Alexander Volkanovski from Australia, versus Brian Ortega from right here in Los Angeles. At first I thought Volkanovski was going to walk right through him. I mean the first 2 rounds weren’t exactly that close and Ortega was starting to fade. Then came one of the best rounds of fighting I’ve ever seen,” Arnold Schwarzenegger said. “These are two of the toughest fighters in the world. They never gave up, even in the face of danger. I heard that Volkanovski thought of his family while he was caught in the choke, and used the motivation to give it all he had to get out. He didn’t want to lose the belt for his family, or for himself. That is a champion’s mindset. I am sure Ortega will be back fighting for the belt in no time, too. He is one tough son of a bitch.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is A Big MMA Fan

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a lot of respect for MMA and the athletes who put their bodies on the line. In fact, he has been known to feature some of the biggest stars in the sport, during his annual Arnold Sports Festival.

In fact, the most recent edition of this, taking place in the UK late last month, he had two of the greatest fighters of all time in attendance. He featured Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was then surprised with a rear naked choke attempt from Georges St-Pierre.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger is clearly not an expert in the combat sports world, his input is still interesting to hear. It also goes to show just how impressive the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega was.