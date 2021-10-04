VIDEO: GSP Surprises Khabib Nurmagomedov During Live Interview

Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a cool moment during the Arnold Sports Festival in the UK.

For many, St-Pierre vs. Khabib is the fight that got away. The two had long expressed interest in sharing the Octagon. UFC President Dana White wasn’t enamored with the idea as he still wasn’t happy that GSP vacating the UFC Middleweight Title after he verbally agreed to defend it. Eventually, White warmed up to the idea but it was too late.

Now, both Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov are retired from pro MMA competition. They will go down as two of the greatest fighters to ever enter the sport. “Rush” walked away as the longest-reigning UFC Welterweight Champion in history, while Nurmagomedov had a perfect record of 29-0 and he left the sport as the UFC Lightweight Champion.

While we may not get a fight between GSP and Khabib, the two continue to show great respect towards one another. Here is St-Pierre giving Khabib quite the surprise during the Arnold Sports Festival.

These days, Nurmagomedov has turned his attention to coaching. He’s been hard at work trying to make Islam Makhachev a future UFC Lightweight Champion. Makhachev is scheduled to collide with Dan Hooker at UFC 267 on Oct. 30.

St-Pierre made it clear that he’d only be motivated to return for a clash with Khabib. He explained that chasing after Kamaru Usman’s welterweight gold wouldn’t make sense for him since there will always be someone else gunning for the top spot, so it’s a never-ending cycle.