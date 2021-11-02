Anthony Smith Was Asked To Fight Jan Blachowicz Hours After UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz lost his light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Apparently just a few hours later, he was talking to the UFC about securing a fight with Anthony Smith.

Smith is in a strong position after scoring three straight wins. This put him in position to face Aleksandar Rakic for the second time, looking to avenge his 2020 loss and secure his place as a top contender at 205lb.

However he revealed when speaking on The MMA Hour that he is being forced out of that fight due to catching staph infection from a botched procedure on his knee. He said that he was trying to get his knee cleaned out while having an LCL tear repaired, but after going under the knife for arthroscopic surgery he had some other complications, ultimately leading to the infection.

“Long story short, I end up having a lot more problems after the scope and got staph infection in the joint. Now I’m on IV antibiotics for another month, then I have to go back in,” Smith said (h/t MMAFighing). “It was a disaster. For a routine, regular two or three days down and back on my feet. That was two and a half, three weeks ago that I had the original scope. I think three weeks ago. I just now go off crutches two days ago.”

Anthony Smith Was Offered Jan Blachowicz

While it is disappointing to hear that Anthony Smith is going through these issues and is forced out of his fight, something good may have come from the whole situation. That light at the end of the tunnel has Polish Power written all over it, as he was apparently offered a fight with Jan Blachowicz.

Just hours after losing his belt to Glover Teixeira by first round submission at UFC 267, Blachowicz apparently reached out to the UFC about a February fight. This was a perfect timetable for Anthony to return, so he seems to be down for the fight, although it is unclear if this is official yet.

“I’m kind of liking this Jan Blachowicz fight. [The UFC] brought it to me that night. He wants to fight again. He wants to fight soon. I’m not crazy injured. I’m just dealing with a little stuff, infections, so I mean as long as we can get this infection cleared up, I don’t think February’s out of the question,” Smith said. “I love that fight. I like that guy. I want the Rakic fight. I want that back. But I don’t think he wants to wait, which is fine, if he wants to go on and fight someone else, that’s fine as well. I like the Jan Blachowicz fight.”

It is incredibly commendable that Jan Blachowicz was already trying to book his next fight after losing his title. It will be interesting to see if a fight with Anthony Smith is the direction they decide to go for the now-former champ.