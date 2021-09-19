Anthony Smith Drops Ryan Spann Twice En Route To First-Round Submission – UFC Vegas 37 Results (Highlights)

A light heavyweight headliner between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann is taking place now (Saturday, September 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 37.
Round 1
Smith opens up with a low kick. Spann lands a front kick to the stomach and follows it with a jab. Spann lands a big shot and takes Smith’s back. Smith separates and lands a big shot off the break. Both fighters exchange and Smith drops Spann with a big shot! Spann survives and scrambles out of an armbar submission attempt. The action returns to the feet soon after. Spann lands a solid jab. Smith wobbles Spann with a left hook and eventually drops him again. Smith takes his back and flattens him out before sinking in the rear naked choke for the submission win!
Official result: Anthony Smith defeats Ryan Spann via rear naked choke submission (R1, 3:47).
Check out the highlights below:
