Move over Michelle Waterson, the UFC officially has their first Mom Champ. Featherweight and bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and her wife Nina Ansaroff have welcomed their newborn daughter into the world.

In recent years, Nunes has become one of the most beloved figures in all of MMA. Believe it or not, there was a time where most fans did not like the female champ-champ, but over the course of winning those two titles and establishing herself as the GOAT of women’s MMA, she has won over many fans. This is why there was an excitement in the fanbase when she revealed that her and her wife, fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff were expecting their first child.

Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff Welcome Baby Raegan

After some gorgeous maternity pictures, Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are officially parents. Both ladies posted to their social medias on Friday to welcome their daughter, Raegan Ann Nunes into the world. They seem unbelievably happy, and it would appear that everything went smoothly.

“Speechless ❤️ Raegan Ann Nunes 9/24/2020 7:15 am” Amanda said.

“Raegan Ann Nunes is here! I am so in love! I can’t wait to show you the world! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕September 24th 2020

Will forever be my favorite day. You are a dream come true. Happy daughters day my beautiful girl.” posted Ansaroff.

It is good to see these ladies so happy and healthy. The UFC also posted to their own Instagram to congratulate the new moms on their baby.

“The lion cub has arrived 🦁💕 Congratulations @NinaAnsaroff & @Amanda_Leoa!”

We here at MiddleEasy would like to offer congratulations to Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff on the birth of their daughter. The entire MMA community is happy to see these two ladies begin this new venture in their life. Few people are more deserving of such an amazing honor.