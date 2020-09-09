Featherweight and bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and her fiancee, fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff are expecting their first child. They recently shared some photos of their maternity photoshoot, and it is heartwarming to see.

There are not a lot of power couples in MMA, but there is no doubt that Nunes and Ansaroff are one of the fan favorites. It certainly helps matters that Amanda is looked at the greatest female fighter ever, holding two simultaneous titles and beating every champion the UFC has had in both divisions. Moreover the fact that she is the first openly gay champion in the UFC, and her fiancee is also a fighter, makes her and Nina massive advocates for the LGBTQ community.

Amanda Nunes And Nina Ansaroff Give Pregnancy Update

Naturally, due to how beloved Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are, it is not surprising that fans were happy to hear that they were expecting a child. Now, as the months roll on, they have shared an update on how the pregnancy is going. Both ladies took to their Instagrams to share some maternity pictures of the couple, showing how the progress is coming along.

“We are very excited for this next step in our lives.👩‍👩‍👧”

“Can’t wait to hold her in our arms 👩‍👩‍👧”

These are some absolutely lovely photos from Nunes and Ansaroff. It was open and revealing, yet tasteful and modest. Every single photo does a brilliant job of capturing the love and excitement the two share for each other, as well as their incoming child. This is a tender moment, and one that was very kind of them to share with their fans.

The MMA world seems genuinely happy for Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff. It seems like the baby will be arriving soon, and MiddleEasy hopes that everything goes smoothly through the whole process.