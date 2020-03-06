Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff Announce Pregnancy, Baby Coming Mid-September

Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff Announce Pregnancy

Amanda Nunes has accomplished everything that can be achieved in mixed martial arts. Knocking out all-time greats, winning multiple world titles, and making it look easy has become customary for Nunes inside of the cage. However, Nunes just declared to the world her biggest accomplishment of all; becoming a parent. Nunes and Nina Ansaroff recently announced Nina’s pregnancy, and the pair are expecting their first child.

In the words of today’s youth, both Nunes and Ansaroff have become the standard for mixed martial arts “relationship goals.” Both can be spotted encouraging each other in the midst of battle, uplifting each other through hard times, and bringing positive energy to the world on social media. In a way, their relationship seemed destined due to how organically they’ve grown together.

Nunes and Ansaroff Announce Pregnancy via Social Media

In order to catch a glimpse of their fun lives together, fans would need to follow them on Instagram. Fans can catch them pulling pranks on each other, showering each other with gifts, and spreading overall positivity. Recently, both Nunes and Ansaroff shared the news of Nina’s pregnancy via social media.

“I wanna tell every single person on this planet that… Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid-September! I cannot wait to see her,” wrote Nunes on Instagram.

A Dream Come True

Of course, Nina shared the same exact image on her page as well. However, she had her own message to share.

“I am excited to announce that Baby Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid-September! I cannot wait to meet her! I am carrying and still plan on fighter after she is born,” wrote Ansaroff.

As if the pair couldn’t be any more perfect, now they will be bringing a child into the world. Both have said in the past that they would try their hardest to accomplish becoming parents. Now, their wish is finally coming true.