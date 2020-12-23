BJJ Legend Marcus Almeida Makes MMA Debut Against Oumar Kane at ONE Championship in February

Senegalese wrecking machine Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane will be taking on 13x IBJJF World champion and 2x ADCC gold medalist Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida. The match serves as Almedia’s MMA debut and will happen at a ONE Championship event in 2021.

News of the matchup was broken by Michael Fiedel via social media who reported the story from Raphael Marinho.

IT'S HAPPENING! 13x IBJJF World champion and 2x ADCC gold medalist Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida (0-0) making his MMA debut vs. Sengalese wrestling sensation Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane (1-0) at ONE Championship's 2/24 event, per @raphamarinho. pic.twitter.com/AHAma5TTf0 — Michael Fiedel (@MichaelFiedel) December 22, 2020

@raphamarinho,” wrote Fiedel.

Almeida vs Kane

Kane made waves in the MMA world with his viral escape from a deep armbar, using brute force. Which makes the matchup even more exciting due to him facing a decorated BJJ player.

This is peak MMA right there Buchecha is a submission master but Reug Reug simply doesn't give a fuck about that.pic.twitter.com/iB1d6KeoTD https://t.co/P6eVO6ZiH7 — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) December 22, 2020

Buchecha, 30, is often regarded as one of the best BJJ players of all time. He is a two-time ADCC World Champion, which is often regarded as one of the most respected tournaments in all of BJJ.

The Return of Mighty Mouse

The fight will take place on February 24th, which is the same day that Demetrious Johnson will return to MMA.

“Save the date! Demetrious Johnson is BACK on 24 February against ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes,” wrote ONE on Twitter.

Unfortunately, DJ hasn’t been able to fight since October 2019. Now that the global pandemic is ongoing, Johnson thought that he would never fight again.

ONE Rising

Regardless, Johnson will be fine being a father and a husband to his family members. Plus, as an active Twitch streamer, Johnson doesn’t have much to worry about these days, especially making the flyweight cut. So for anyone expecting him to add the stress of making 125lbs to his life again… forget it.

For now, ONE is gearing up to set a proper tone for their 2021 campaign of fights. As ONE continues to sign shining prospects, expect the organization to continue growing organically.