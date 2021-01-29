Senegalese Wrestler ‘Reug Reug’ Stops Alain Ngalani In His ONE Championship Debut

MMA is by far the wackiest of Combat Sports. From freakshows to blatant mismatches, the regional scenes can offer some of the greatest spectacles imaginable. But sometimes this can make for some interesting developments when the big promotions get involved.

Senegalese Wrestler Oumar Kane aka “Reug Reug” is ONE Championship’s newest attraction. He is an absolute mountain of muscles and raw strength. With his wrestling skills carrying over to MMA he could really make some big waves in ONE.

He made his MMA debut in 2019 with ARES Fighting Championship and defeated Sofiane Boukichou with a second-round stoppage. After signing with ONE Championship, “Reug Reug” was scheduled to face Alain Nganali at ONE: Unbreakable 2.

The fight was agreed upon earlier this year despite the fact that Ngalani was projected to face Vitor Belfort this year.

“Reug Reug” was never in danger during the entire fight. After a lackluster first 4 minutes of the fight, he bulldozed Ngalani and got him to the ground easily. He then went on to absolutely destroy him with ground and pound, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

You can check out the finish below!

“Reug Reug” 🇸🇳 RUMBLES in his ONE debut with a first-round stoppage of Alain Ngalani! #ONEUnbreakable2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How to watch ONE: UNBREAKABLE II 👉 https://t.co/qHSwRj5FuX pic.twitter.com/2JKB4b8JJ0 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 29, 2021

“Reug Reug” could now be the one facing the former UFC champion, Vitor Belfort. This would be an exciting fight and the fans are already pushing for it on social media.

As interesting as this fight was, another fight might have stolen the stage lights. The only kickboxing fight of the card was between two elite light heavyweights contenders Beybulat Isaev and Mihajlo Kecojevic. And we might have seen an early knockout of the year candidate.

Both fighters came out aggressively and ready to scrap, but Isaev landed a devastating counter right hand just 82 seconds into the first round. Kecojevic fell to the mat, completely unconscious.

Isaev just announced himself as a force to be reckoned with in the packed ONE light heavyweight division.