Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson is glad that his days fighting at 125lbs are over. The longtime UFC flyweight champion has since made his way to ONE Championship based in Asia. As an active member of the ONE roster, DJ says that he will never fight at 125lb flyweight again due to ONE having weight-cutting regulations that allow him to fight at 135lbs.

Demetrious Johnson on 125lb Flyweight Division

Johnson spoke with Ariel Helani of ESPN MMA. During the conversation, they spoke about if he would ever consider making a run in the true flyweight weight class ever again. especially with the emergence of new talent that is currently fighting in the weight class.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m not cutting back to 125lbs, I’ll tell you that right now. No,” Johnson said. “I feel like my body works better just naturally. Like if I’m walking around at 138lbs and I have no fat on me and I’m shredded as is right now, to cut down to 125lbs, it’s just not healthy for the liver. I’m getting older now. I’m not worried about it (the 125lb division.)”

Former UFC flyweight champ @MightyMouse says he'll never fight at 125 pounds again and that ONE Championship will be his "last stop." (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/H6B6YAmrf6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 9, 2020

New Chapter in Career

As the conversation progressed, Demetrious made it clear that he had a lot of fights left on his ONE deal. Of course, fans were hopeful that DJ would one day return back to the UFC and make another title run. However, Johnson said that he is probably never going to come back to the UFC and will probably retire in ONE championship.

Unfortunately, DJ hasn’t been able to fight since October 2019. Now that the global pandemic is ongoing, it’s even possible that Johnson may never fight again.

Regardless, Johnson will be fine being a father and a husband to his family members. Plus, as an active Twitch streamer, Johnson doesn’t have much to worry about these days, especially making the flyweight cut. So for anyone expecting him to add the stress of making 125lbs to his life again… forget it.