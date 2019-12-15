Senegalese Wrestler Oumar Kane Destroyed Sofiane Boukichou In His First MMA Bout (Highlights)

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Oumar Kane
Source: @ares_fighting Twitter

Oumar Kane Annihilated The Former Cage Warriors Fighter Sofiane Boukichou, Won Via Second-Round Stoppage

The Senegalese wrestler Oumar Kane, also known as “Reug Reug”, is an undefeated wrestler who kicked off his MMA career with a dominant victory. He fought against the former Cage Warriors name Sofiane Boukichou in the co-main event of ARES Fighting Championship’s event, which took place in Dakar, Senegal tonight. It was broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass.

After a few minutes of a tactical battle, Oumar Kane took his foe down to the canvas and started demolishing him with big punches.

The second round was a real one-sided blowout. The dangerous wrestler finished the match with a violent barrage of fists.

The Senegalese wrestler scored a victory in front of his home fans. He is a big hope for this sport. Kane definitively put a great show against Sofiane Boukichou tonight. Your thoughts on Oumar’s performance?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here