Senegalese Wrestler Oumar Kane Destroyed Sofiane Boukichou In His First MMA Bout (Highlights)

Oumar Kane Annihilated The Former Cage Warriors Fighter Sofiane Boukichou, Won Via Second-Round Stoppage

The Senegalese wrestler Oumar Kane, also known as “Reug Reug”, is an undefeated wrestler who kicked off his MMA career with a dominant victory. He fought against the former Cage Warriors name Sofiane Boukichou in the co-main event of ARES Fighting Championship’s event, which took place in Dakar, Senegal tonight. It was broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass.

After a few minutes of a tactical battle, Oumar Kane took his foe down to the canvas and started demolishing him with big punches.

The second round was a real one-sided blowout. The dangerous wrestler finished the match with a violent barrage of fists.

Reug Reug is just pure power!! Sofiane survives the end of the round. Into round 2!! #ARES1 @ares_fighting pic.twitter.com/OlQx9qXmF3 — Alan Murphy (@AlanMurphyMMA) December 14, 2019

Reug Reug did it‼️He finished his opponent for his MMA debut and looked absolutely UNSTOPPABLE 😳#ARES1 MMA World, you just witnessed the birth of a new phenom! pic.twitter.com/viATj8FT89 — ARES Fighting Championship (@ares_fighting) December 14, 2019

The Senegalese wrestler scored a victory in front of his home fans. He is a big hope for this sport. Kane definitively put a great show against Sofiane Boukichou tonight. Your thoughts on Oumar’s performance?