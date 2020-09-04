Back in 2011, Alistair Overeem was able to get the better of Brock Lesnar in the UFC Octagon. A decade later, and the Reem has no interest in rematching the WWE star.

When Brock Lesnar made the move to MMA, it was a special time in the sport, only compounded when he won the UFC heavyweight title. Yet injury and debilitating illness would keep the WWE star from realizing his full potential in MMA, eventually forcing him to walk away from the sport in 2011, after getting TKO’d by Overeem. Save for a single return against Mark Hunt, that would be marred with controversy and failed drug tests, this was the final time we saw Brock inside the Octagon.

Alistair Overeem Not Interested In Brock Lesnar

There seems to be a possibility that Brock Lesnar will be returning to MMA, as he is now a free agent. This has sparked conversations about potential matchups for the former champion, including a rematch with Alistair Overeem. However, as he told TMZ, this is not something that Alistair is not particularly interested in, nor does he believe Brock will fight again.

“I don’t think he’s gonna come back,” Overeem said. “He’s 43 years old. To be honest, I don’t think he’s going to come back. The last time he came back, it was a debacle so I don’t think he’s gonna come back. I was wrong though, about the last time, because I predicted the same. The Mark Hunt fight actually did become a debacle, but we’ll see what happens. “I have beaten him up. So if somebody wants a rematch, it would be him. I already did it,” Overeem explained. “Why would I chase him? Who cares about Brock? Which fans? He’s not coming back. He’s 43 years old, he’s flunked tests, it’s over with him. He’s not coming back. Last time they waived the testing for him and still he got into trouble. It’s been a debacle. He’s not gonna come back. Listen, if he does, all hats off to him, but I don’t think he’s gonna come back.”

Do you think Brock Lesnar will fight in the UFC again? If so, do you want to see him rematch Alistair Overeem?