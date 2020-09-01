Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is coming to the end of his contract with the WWE. The 43-year-old wrestling superstar will enter free agency after failing to renew his deal with the WWE.

So far Lesnar hasn’t spoken on the matter, but his stint in the UFC and feuds with certain fighters lead a lot of people to believe that a return to MMA isn’t out of the question. Potential fights against Fedor Emelianenko and Jon Jones have been rumored to be in the works.

Lesnar’s last fight in the UFC was in 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. The decision was later overturned into a no-contest after Lesnar’s USADA tests came back positive for PEDs. That was already a come back for Lesnar, as he had left the UFC to focus on WWE after losing to Alistair Overeem back in 2012.

But Lesnar has been involved with the UFC on multiple occasions since 2012. At UFC 226 back in 2018, he had an in-cage altercation with Daniel Cormier, following Cormier’s knockout victory over Stipe Miocic.

The more recent rumors involve Jon Jones and Fedor Emelianenko potentially fighting the former WWE champion. With Jones moving up to heavyweight and relinquishing his light-heavyweight title, a fight between them looks more likely. Jon Jones even responded to the rumors on Twitter.

Brock I’ll beatcho ass too — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

The betting company Bovada published multiple odds regarding the potential fights facing Brock Lesnar. In a fight against Jones, Lesnar would be a +265 underdog while Jones would be a clear favorite at -350. However, against the retired Fedor Emelianenko, Lesnar is listed as a slight -135 favorite to beat the former Pride Heavyweight champion.

Bovada also published a number of Odds for Lesnar’s next opponent spanning across MMA and professional wrestling.