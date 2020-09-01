Brock Lesnar, formally known as “The Beast Incarnate,” is officially a free agent. Recently, it was discovered that Lesnar failed to reach a new deal with the WWE via PWInsider, thus making him available for other professional wrestling leagues, as well as mixed martial arts organizations. Of course, UFC fans are hoping for a return. All the while, professional wrestling fans are hoping that AEW could approach the giant in hopes of fresh matchmaking. Now that Lesnar is a free agent, there are tons of possibilities for him, including a potential super fight against Jon Jones, who is hoping to enter the heavyweight division in a major way.

Lesnar Free Agent Fight Opportunities

Lesnar hasn’t fought in the Octagon since UFC 200 where he beat Mark Hunt via decision. The fight was later overturned to a no-contest due to Lesnar being “juiced to the gills” according to Mark Hunt. Before Daniel Cormier officially retired, he made it clear that he wanted to face Lesnar. However, now that he has hung up the gloves, the free agency news has peaked the interests of Jones.

Brock I’ll beatcho ass too — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

Potential Matchmaking for Brock Lesnar Including Jon Jones

Of course, MMA fans should pump the breaks before matchmaking scenarios occur. After all, Lesnar is simply a free agent, with many different options on the table. As a proven draw wherever he goes, various organizations around the world will probably give their best offers to lure Brock. Could Lesnar end up facing Fedor in Bellator? Or, does the Jones fight make the most sense?

Asked Bellator President Scott Coker if he has interest in Brock Lesnar, and he replied: “Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened!” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 31, 2020

Brock Lensar is a free agent. Jon Jones is a heavyweight. Nearly a year ago to the day, @RealKurtAngle told @arielhelwani there's only one MMA fight Lesnar would want 🤔 https://t.co/Q2Td4UhPAN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 31, 2020

Willing Fights Into Existence

IF ESPN MMA is in the mix, chances are the speculation can be willed into existence. The power of the media is real, as long as Lesnar has a desire to continue fighting. Which, is the big “if” that is rarely being considered.

Stay tuned within the next few weeks to get an update on Brock Lesnar’s news. By then, Jon Jones will probably have a thread of tweets explaining why he should be Lesnar’s next opponent.