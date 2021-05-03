Ali Abdelaziz: Jake Paul vs Kamaru Usman ‘Does 3 Or 4 Million PPV Buys’

Manager to the stars Ali Abdelaziz has been banging the drum to get his client, Kamaru Usman a fight with Jake Paul. Now he explains how much he thinks that fight would sell.

Abdelaziz has represented Usman for the majority of his career in the UFC. He has been alongside the welterweight champ through his title reign, including his most recent title defense that came in the form of a knockout win over Jorge Masvidal.

Now Ali has been calling for his client to face off against YouTube boxer Jake Paul, after he and Usman traded shots on social media. Paul is coming off of a big win of his own, after knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren, and is looking for a big opponent for his next fight.

Ali Abdelaziz Says Usman vs Paul Would Be Massive

Most of the vocal support of a fight between Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul has come from none other than Ali Abdelaziz. He has repeatedly discussed how big he thinks this fight would be.

He continued these efforts when recently speaking with TMZ. Here he talked about how easily Kamaru would be able to beat Jake, and how big of a fight this would be, in terms of sales, provided Dana White promotes the fight.

“I don’t think Jake Paul has enough medical insurance to cover it,(even to talk about fighting Kamaru Usman). To fight Kamaru, after that (he will) be in bed or the hospital for a long time. Listen, he’s an internet kid, he’s a YouTube, I’m talking about the pound-for-pound the greatest fighter right now, Kamaru Usman,” Abdelaziz said. “Dana White is not racist against green. We like green, we like money. Money is for honeys. But the whole thing is, Dana White is the boss. When they stand up on stage, Dana White has to have the microphone, he has to be the promoter. “Believe me, these Triller people, they want Dana to be the promoter,” Abdelaziz added. “Because when Dana’s the promoter, he’s going to get the UFC monster machine behind it and it’s going to sell. I think this fight does 3 or 4 million pay-per-view buys, but on the UFC platform. I don’t know if the Triller platform is big enough.”

Do you have any interest in seeing a fight between Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul? Is Ali Abdelaziz right in his estimates on how much this fight would sell on pay-per-view?