(Video) Kamaru Usman Offers to Box Jake Paul, Happy to Fight for Daniel Cormier, Jake accepts The Challenge

Even UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman can’t resist the idea of boxing against Jake Paul. Although UFC President Dana White said that he wants his fighters far away from Paul, both Usman and Paul have said they would fight each other.

Paul has seemingly called out every UFC fighter, whether as an active fighter or a legendary figure. However, the most recent callout for Paul was against Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier Sounds Off on Jake Paul and Team

Video footage showed former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who disagreed with Paul and his training partner J’Leon Love backstage. After the confrontation was made public, Cormier, who was invested in the fight of fights, chimed in and offered his viewpoint of the video. Jake responded, implying that he would not only fight Cormier, but he would defeat him.

Kamaru Usman Says He’d Box Jake Paul

Instead of Cormier fighting Paul, Usman was generous enough to pressure Cormier and fight Paul himself.

“At the end of the day that’s Daniel Cormier, one of the best to do this and Jake Paul needs to put some respect on his name when he speaks about DC,” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “They’re not even in the same realm, so it’s not something I would even entertain, I wouldn’t allow DC to entertain that. DC sit down, let me take care of that for you, let me take care of that.”

Paul Accepts the Challenge

Since then, Paul has responded to Usman, saying that he would gladly lace up the gloves and fight him.

Challenge accepted.@USMAN84kg if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 27, 2021

“Challenge accepted. If your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest payday,”said Paul.

The chances of the matchup happening are unlikely, primarily due to Dana’s seriousness of his fighters not participating in events against Paul. However, if the men were to box, who do fans believe would win?