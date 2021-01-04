Alexander Volkanovski Is Tired Of ‘Annoying’ Demands For Max Holloway Trilogy

Alexander Volkanovski has his hands full with potential opponents for his next title defense. However he is tired of people suggesting that he fight Max Holloway again.

Featherweight champ Volkanovski has a case to be made at being the most underrated champ in the UFC. This comes largely due to the close nature of his two victories over fan favorite Holloway.

Nevertheless, Alex won both bouts against the now-former champ. Now he is expected to be facing Brian Ortega at some point soon, to defend his 145lb strap for a second time.

Alexander Volkanovski Will Break Brian Ortega

With Ortega’s most recent win over Chan Sung Jung, he is now expected to be the next challenger for Alexander Volkanovski. This is a fight that excites the champ a great deal.

Speaking in a a recent interview, Volkanovski expresses how good of a fight he feels this will be. That being said, he still says that he is leagues above Brian and will dominate the fight.

“It’s exciting for me but at the same time, I really do believe I’m just at a whole other level,” Volkanovski said. “I’m so well-rounded, I can take the fight wherever it is. I’m the guy that never quits. “With me, it’s so easy to say I’m well-rounded but it goes so much deeper than that. There’s all these little things that I just have down to a tee. I work so hard to make sure that I am such a complete fighter, that if someone gives me trouble somewhere, I can always just take it somewhere else.” “I believe that I’m going to break him. The way that Max did, I believe that’s somewhere I can go with,” Volkanovski added. “This is a fun fight for me because I get to put the pressure on. I get to be in his face which is fun and people want to see that.”

Stop With The Max Holloway Talk

The Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega fight is not yet official. In fact, Alex seems down to fight anybody who emerges as a contender.

That being said, he is not very interested in a third fight with Max Holloway. He says that he knows how close the fights were, but that he is tired of hearing people suggest they have a rubber match.

“It is annoying. People just quickly forget,” Volkanovski said. “All they remember is the close fight we had last July. “That’s all they remember. It was a close fight. It was very competitive. Max showed up early and I didn’t really show up. “Luckily enough I’m so well rounded and I’ve got that grit. I’m going to push myself. “I ain’t going make excuses but if there was a day that Max Holloway was going to beat me, that was the day. Let me just put that out there.” “It is annoying but at the same time I understand it,” Volkanovski added. “It was a close fight. It was a very competitive fight and it was the two best going at it.”

Do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski fight Max Holloway for a third time? Or would you rather see him to take on Brian Ortega instead?